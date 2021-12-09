First Omicron case confirmed in Guernsey
- Published
The first case of the Covid variant Omicron has been confirmed in Guernsey.
The States of Guernsey said the person had recently travelled to the island from the UK.
They contacted Public Health after they were advised they may have been in contact with a positive Omicron case in the UK.
Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said they were not recommending any new measures at this stage but would continue to assess the evidence.
The States said contact tracing had identified only a small number of close contacts who are now isolating and undergoing PCR tests.
Dr Brink added: "Islanders should of course continue to follow the current requirements and all of the strongly recommended guidance.
"We're not recommending any new measures at this immediate stage but we will continue to assess the evidence, advise the CCA and keep our community fully informed."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.