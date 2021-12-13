Guernsey probate system to remain following new deal
- Published
The system which administers probate for wills in Guernsey is to be kept with the church following a new deal with the States.
Former Chief Minister Gavin St Pier led plans to take the responsibility away from the Ecclesiastical Court in 2018.
At the time he said it was inappropriate for the church to administer the system.
However, after negotiations with Policy and Resources, it will continue to control the grant of probate.
The new contract, which is not being made public, includes a £25,000 yearly management fee.
Any surplus made by the probate registry will be paid to the social investment fund, which uses public and some private funds to invest in the third sector.
Dean of Guernsey Reverend Tim Barker said: "I believe this is the most efficient way of delivering the largest amount of money to the benefit of the voluntary sector."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.