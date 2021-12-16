Two poorly seal pups rescued after Guernsey storm
Two poorly seal pups have been rescued after recent stormy weather.
The GSPCA received a report on Saturday about an underweight seal pup which had been hauled up between Fort Doyle and La Fontenelle Bay.
Another pup was rescued and taken into intensive care after a family spotted it in Herm on Sunday.
The GSPCA issued warnings last week about the expected stormy weather in Guernsey.
The six-week-old pup found between Fort Doyle and La Fontenelle Bay was suffering with dehydration and weighed 25kg (3st 9lb), which is 15kg (2st 4lb) lighter than expected.
The pup has been called Luna C and is being looked after by head of marine mammals at the GSPCA, Geoff George.
She joins Aurora and Eliza who were recently rescued from Jersey.
The charity was also called to a rescue in Herm after a family spotted a poorly grey pup who was then transported to Guernsey.
The seal, named Jagho Herman, was extremely thin weighing only 15kg (2st 4lb).
The four-week-old has multiple health conditions and is currently under intensive care.
Mr George said: "What a weekend we have had at the GSPCA rescuing a further two seal pups adding to the four we have in our care."
Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager, said the centre has six pups at the moment which is the "most seals we have had in a long while".
"A healthy seal pup should be around 40kg (6st 2lb) so Jagho Herman at 15kg (2st 4lb) is really worrying as is Luna C at 25kg (3st 9lb)," he said.
"They have a long road to recovery and we are doing all we can to help the four new poorly seal pups."
