MSG fined £1.5m for breaching competition rules
- Published
The Medical Specialist Group (MSG) has been fined £1.5m for banning ex-consultants from working as medical practitioners.
The MSG infringed competition law by entering into non-compete restrictions with consultants, the Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority (GCRA) said.
MSG chair, Dr Gary Yarwood, said the GCRA's conclusions were "flawed".
The MSG provides a variety of health services to islanders.
The restrictions prevented consultants providing medical services for a period - between 18 months and five years - after leaving, the GCRA said.
Dr Yarwood said: "We continue to believe that GCRA's conclusions are flawed and deeply unattractive, and likely to impact adversely on our ability to provide the best possible health care to the people of Guernsey."
He said the MSG was "extremely disappointed" the fine had been imposed as an appeal had been lodged to the Royal Court against the original ruling.
He said: "We will now need to expend time, effort and legal fees on challenging this punitive action at a time when we are working flat out to care for our patients as the Omicron phase of this global pandemic continues."
