Sark electricity price to 'stay 52p per unit end of 2021'
The price of electricity in Sark will stay at 52p per unit until the end of the year, utility bosses have said.
Regulations have meant for the last three years the price of power has been set by an independent expert.
However, the order meaning the price had to be kept at that set level by law ran out on Sunday.
Sark Electricity CEO Alan Witney-Price said he was keen to talk about the future with the island's government to avoid price fluctuations in 2022.
The utility is facing compulsory purchase after the Channel Island's top politician, Policy and Finance Chairman Conseiller John Guille, said in November the nationalisation of the island's electricity company had the unanimous support of the island's government, Chief Pleas.
The government was told the company could be purchased by June next year as part of efforts to ensure energy supplies.
