Sark Electricity purchase negotiations under way
- Published
Negotiations for Chief Pleas to buy Sark Electricity have started, Sark's most senior politician has said.
Chair of Policy and Finance Conseiller John Guille told the island's parliament talks were under way through mediator Andrew Ozanne.
At an Extraordinary Meeting of Chief Pleas, politicians approved the final version of a law which would allow the compulsory purchase of the utility.
Mr Guille said compulsory purchase was very much a "last resort".
He said he hoped a resolution could be found through negotiation.
It follows a long-running dispute between the island's government and the utility over price control regulation.
The BBC has contacted Sark Electricity for comment.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.