Islanders in Guernsey should limit contact to slow Covid
- Published
Guernsey health bosses are advising islanders to limit the number of people they meet to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) met on Tuesday to discuss the rise in cases.
It said while cases remain low, there were still uncertainties around the new Covid variant.
It comes as the States of Guernsey stopped offering pre-travel PCR tests.
The tests - which are needed as proof of Covid status for entry to some countries - are still available through GP surgeries.
'Anticipating a big wave'
Islanders are also being advised to continue using face coverings and to stay at home if they have any symptoms.
Dr Nicola Brink, director of public health, said: "Our aim is to slow the speed of transmission so our health services or other critical infrastructure aren't overwhelmed.
"Clearly if we interact with fewer people, that is also a way of reducing those transmissions."
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, chair of the CCA, added: "We are keeping a very close watch on the case numbers mindful of the potential impact of Omicron.
"We're conscious it is also early days for the variant and while data is gathered, there are things we don't know, but we're anticipating a big wave and if we can spread that wave over a period of time so all our cases don't come at once, we'll help to minimise the disruption."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.