Guernsey Candie Gardens ticket office restored
- Published
A former ticket office described as a "little piece of Guernsey heritage" has been restored.
The former Candie Gardens ticket office fell into disuse when tickets stopped being sold from the location and it was covered in ivy for many years.
The abandoned building was uncovered earlier this year during maintenance of the surrounding area.
Many local contractors offered services for free on the project, led by Arthur Leadbeater who put in 400 hours.
The Candie Estate was gifted to the island by Osmond de Beauvoir Priaulx in 1859.
The Victorian gardens - with panoramic views over the rooftops of St Peter Port to the neighbouring islands of Herm and Sark - were established in the last decade of the 19th Century.
The Lower Gardens were restored in 1998-99 and are a rare surviving example of a Victorian Public Flower Garden.
A spokesperson from the government said: "The building served the island for many years as a ticket office for Candie Gardens and is considered a charming little piece of Guernsey heritage".
It said Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS) would like to thank and commend Mr Leadbeater and others for their work.
It is yet to be determined if the building will be given a use once more or if it will simply stand as a piece of history for islanders and visitors to enjoy.
