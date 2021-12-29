Sharp rise in Covid cases in Alderney
The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Alderney has risen sharply in recent days.
The President of the States of Alderney, William Tate, said the number of positive tests was "approaching 20", having been at two on Christmas Eve.
He said "it has spread very quickly and that is the concern".
He has urged people to take lateral flow tests (LFT) "before attending an event or visiting a pub or restaurant".
Anyone testing positive should contact those with whom they have been in close contact and advise them to use LFTs for 10 days and limit social contact.
Mr Tate said: "We know Omicron spreads more quickly than the Delta virus, and with our limited resources we have to think carefully what would happen if our doctors, hospital staff or carers were infected.
"As well as protecting the vulnerable and medical professionals, we must also consider other essential services such as the airport, the harbour and those that look after our essential infrastructure such as water and electricity."
Alderney has a resident population of about 2,000 people.
Mr Tate said if essential workers had to self-isolate they would not be able to carry out their work.
He said: "Alderney has always risen to the challenges we face and now we are being asked to think carefully about the next few days. The more people mix, the more cases there may be."
