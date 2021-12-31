New Year Honours 2022: Two recognised in Guernsey
- Published
Two men from Guernsey have been named in the New Year Honours list for helping people overseas.
Allister Francis de Lisle Carey has been appointed an MBE for services to sustainable development in Africa.
Stephen Mauger has received a BEM for services to Fairtrade in Guernsey.
The island's Acting Lieutenant-Governor, Richard McMahon, said he was "delighted these selfless islanders have received national recognition".
'Remarkable achievements'
Mr de Lisle Carey launched the Eleanor Foundation in 2012, collecting and shipping more than 2,000 unwanted bicycles for distribution across Africa.
Since 2014, the foundation has focused on improving access to water, sanitation and hygiene in Tanzania.
Mr Mauger founded Guernsey's Fairtrade Steering Group in 2005 and has brought Fairtrade producers to Guernsey.
The Fairtrade Foundation has described Mr Mauger as "an exemplar".
He was appointed to the Guernsey Overseas Aid & Development Commission in 2008 and served as an unpaid commissioner for the maximum permitted 10-year term.
Mr McMahon said: "At a time when the public health situation has led us to focus on our own challenges here in Guernsey, their remarkable achievements are a reminder to us all of the many people around the world who are much less fortunate than we are."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.