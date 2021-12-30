Covid-19: Omicron 'here with a vengeance' in Guernsey
- Published
Islanders are being urged to "act responsibly" during New Year celebrations amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the States of Guernsey announced.
However no new Covid-19 measures will be introduced.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache said Guernsey was "very much into" an Omicron wave, but hospital admissions were "low".
There are currently 1,839 active cases in Guernsey and five people in hospital.
At a live briefing, Dr Nicola Brink said 73% of the target population in Guernsey had received a booster jab.
The briefing was told "most cases of infection" were within the 20 to 30 age group in Guernsey.
Mr Ferbrache, chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA), said the Omicron wave "was always going to happen" and now "it's here with a vengeance".
He said the CCA met on Wednesday and concluded that despite "rapidly" increasing Covid-19 cases "we do not believe that it's necessary or proportionate now to introduce further measures".
However, he said the situation would be kept under review and urged islanders to get their booster jab.
'Reasonable steps'
Mr Ferbrache said he hoped organisers and attendees of New Year's Eve events would take "reasonable steps" to help ensure the safety of islanders.
On Wednesday, the States announced more than 1,000 new positive cases of Covid-19 had been identified since Christmas Eve.
"More than 40%" of hospital admissions in recent months had been from unvaccinated people, said Dr Peter Rabey, the States medical director.
He said staffing had been affected especially within intensive care, nursing and emergency care departments.
This has resulted in some cancelled theatre work as staff have been brought in to cover absences in the intensive care units, he added.
Hospital visits are still allowed, but Dr Rabey asked "people to be especially careful at this time".
Omicron wave
Mr Ferbrache said parents and carers would be informed about any updated measures to schools on Friday, but asked all staff and pupils to take a lateral flow test before returning after Christmas.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.