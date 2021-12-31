New Guernsey school measures to prevent Omicron spread
New measures are being introduced to help prevent the spread of Omicron in Guernsey schools.
All students and staff will need to have negative lateral flow tests (LFTs) on the day before they return to their education setting.
They will also need to complete negative tests on the morning of each of the first three days of term.
Other measures include no school-run extra curricular clubs and the return of classroom bubbles.
The rules have been developed in consultation with Public Health.
'There will be disruption'
Nick Hynes, director of education, said the States had tried to be "upfront with the community" that things would "look different in January".
"There will be disruption, it is unavoidable, but by introducing further measures specific to education we are trying to minimise that disruption, slow or halt the spread wherever we can so that our young people can maintain their studies.
"That is our priority while the island as a whole manages the implications of this Omicron wave."
Additional outside breaks will be worked into the school schedule and the wearing of face coverings strongly advised.
Staff and all students from primary school age upwards are asked to continue taking LFTs twice a week before attending in the morning.
Students who have been diagnosed as a positive case are able to return to school on day seven following a negative LFT on day six and day seven and as long as they are symptom-free.
Other measures include:
- Schools may implement changes to drop-off and pick-up times to stagger the number of people on-site at any one time
- Classroom bubbles will be re-introduced for primary schools
- Classroom bubbles will be introduced for KS3 (secondary school years 7-9)
- Face coverings are strongly recommended in classrooms for secondary and post-16 students, with additional outside breaks worked into the school schedule
- No off-island trips will take place this term
- No on-island trips from one school to another
