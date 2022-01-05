Covid: 'Significant increase' in Alderney cases
- Published
Alderney has seen a "significant increase" in positive Covid-19 cases, its government's president has said.
William Tate said 85 cases identified by 4 January had implications for local medical resilience and the island's "ability to keep services running".
The number of cases had been about 20 at the end of December.
Mr Tate said a care home had been closed to visitors, and people should report positive test results and wear face masks where required.
'Respect each other'
Mr Tate said there had been a "significant increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases on Alderney during the new year break", but none of those infected were in hospital.
He said it had "implications for our medical resilience and our ability to keep services running during this wave", as a lot of people were self-isolating after testing positive or had been close contacts, "therefore, there are less people at work".
He said: "My appeal is that we respect each other and ourselves and this situation will prove to be manageable."
He said positive lateral flow test results should be reported to Guernsey's public health staff and the Island Medical Centre so "the island's doctors are aware of positive test numbers".
The Connaught Care Home had been closed to visitors, with staff able to arrange video conferencing "so that residents and relatives can meet online", he said.
He also reminded people that masks were mandatory in shops unless exempt, but "unfortunately, some people are going into the shops without a mask and not displaying anything to show they are exempt".
A States meeting due on 12 January is to be held remotely.
Alderney has a resident population of about 2,000 people.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.