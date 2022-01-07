Guernsey marine ambulance has busiest year since 2012
A marine ambulance had its busiest year since 2012 after being deployed more than 50 times in 2021.
The Flying Christine III was deployed from Guernsey 57 times to support islanders in Herm, Sark and Alderney.
The marine ambulance is operated by the St John Guernsey charity and supported by donations and sponsorship.
The Flying Christine III made its 2022 debut this week when a Sark doctor requested its support for an unwell patient.
The vessel arrived in Sark 30 minutes later and its crew transferred the patient to Guernsey.
