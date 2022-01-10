Cable fault left hundreds without power in Guernsey
Hundreds of people were left without power in Guernsey on Sunday night.
Homes in parts of the Forest, St Martins and St Andrew were among those affected.
Guernsey Electricity said a cable fault on Braye Road in St Sampson caused a loss of supply. The road was closed while the problem was resolved.
The company apologised to those affected and said its teams were out until 04:00 GMT investigating and restoring supplies.
It said all customers should now have their supply back.
