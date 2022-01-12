Covid: Alderney praised for community response
Alderney has been praised for its community response to Covid-19 by the Bailiwick's director of public health.
The island has seen a "slight decline" in the number of active cases from 118 to 114 in the past week, with only one case found to be travel-related.
The vast majority of Covid cases were detected by lateral flow tests and reported to public health in Guernsey.
Dr Nicola Brink said the island was detecting, reporting and following guidance.
Dr Brink, director of public health for Guernsey and Alderney, said: "Most of the cases are those in the community who were symptomatic or contacts of known cases.
"The community surveillance programme is working very well in Alderney where islanders have engaged with the programme and willingly come on this important journey together."
At the end of December, the number of positive Covid-19 cases was "approaching 20" with 85 cases identified by the 4 January.
Those who are self-isolating are asked to display a notice on their front door or gatepost to prevent further spread.
Alderney has a resident population of about 2,000 people.
