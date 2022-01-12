Alderney Ambulance model found to be 'unsafe'
A review into the Alderney Ambulance service has said the model is "unsafe" and immediate action needs to be taken.
The island has one paramedic who is on call at all times and less than a dozen volunteers.
The review by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives service found the service was not fit for purpose.
The review praised the work of the volunteers and paramedic but criticised the Alderney States leadership.
The association recommends hiring a medical director and bolstering the service with more paid personnel.
'Relationship breakdown'
The report highlighted a breakdown in the relationship between the states and the paramedic and the team of volunteers.
The review said "there needs to be an immediate facilitated mediation session through a professional third party" to resolve the situation.
It added that part of the breakdown was said to be caused by two volunteers being offered further training to improve their skills and then that training being rescinded.
The team at the service have been described very positively in the report, which said: "The volunteers are collectively one of the most motivated teams that have been observed within an ambulance environment by the review team for many years.
It said: "There is a synergy of leadership, fellowship and comradeship that is only seen in high performing teams predominantly outside of the NHS and most notably in combat environments."
Boyd Kelly, chairman of the General Services Committee, who has political responsibility for the ambulance service, said he accepted all the recommendations made.
He said: "The current set up is unsustainable, we are definitely committed to each of the recommendations and the matter is being researched and looked into by the civil service."
