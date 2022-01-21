Guernsey inflation highest since 2008
Guernsey is experiencing the highest rise in inflation since 2008.
The Retail Price Index (RPI) which reflects the cost of living increased by 4.4%, during the year to December 2021.
The figure excluding mortgage interest rates for the bailiwick (RPIX) stood at 4.6%.
RPI, the main measure of inflation in the island, measures the average change in prices of goods and services purchased by households.
Sue Devine, manager of the Mill Street Community Cafe, said: "It [inflation] makes a huge difference to us. The price of milk goes up quite regularly.
"All of the basic ingredients are getting more and more expensive."
By comparison, Jersey saw a 3.8% rise in its RPI data.
The inflation rate is at its highest in three years, the Government of Jersey has revealed.
Carl Walker, chairman of Jersey Consumer Council, told the BBC fuel prices were partly to blame.
"The demand for oil, which obviously including fuel for our cars has shot up and with that so did the price of fuel; then on top of that we have had haulage issues which has a knock on effect."
Analysis by Political Reporter for BBC Guernsey John Fernandez
Bubbling under the surface and hardly unbeknownst to politicians is a cost of living crisis in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.
In recent months the price of milk has gone up, gas bills have increased and even the cost of your local paper has risen by 5p.
None of this is specific to Guernsey - but on an island where healthcare costs and the cost of housing is prohibitive to say the least, there's no doubt Guernsey people are feeling the pinch.
It presents a pretty unique problem for this States. This year Policy and Resources will be trying to sell the concept of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) to its people - with the threat that the island's ageing demographics will be putting pressure on current services.
If it's going to meet anything except for a blunderbuss of a backlash, the progressive measures which are proposed alongside any new taxes will need to be communicated effectively, with many islanders already struggling with these inflationary pressures.
