Face masks no longer expected in classrooms
- Published
Secondary school pupils in Guernsey will not be expected to wear face coverings in classrooms from Monday.
The move also applies to post-16 educational settings.
The decision follows the relaxation of measures announced by the Civil Contingencies Authority as case numbers sharply decline.
However, face coverings will remain compulsory in communal areas for all staff and students and for staff in communal areas within primary schools.
Nick Hynes, director of education, said: "I hope this news will be welcomed by the community and signals further positive steps as we all seek to return to a more normal educational experience.
"At this stage we are maintaining the compulsory wearing of face coverings in communal areas but we hope to be able to relax mitigations further in a staged approach over the coming weeks."
