Guernsey walk and talk group tackles mental health
By Vicky Carter
BBC Guernsey
An islander has launched a walking group to help people with mental health difficulties in Guernsey.
Jason Hamon set up the Walk and Talk group inspired by his own mental health experiences.
He is a trustee and volunteer with the UK charity, Red Balloons, which is led by people with real life experiences of mental health conditions who want to use their experiences to help others.
The Walk and Talk groups are in place across the UK, and now, in Guernsey.
The group aims to challenge the stigma and myths surrounding mental health, as well as highlighting how physical activities, such as walking can help, promoting exercise to improve wellbeing.
Mr Hamon has been organising the walks for 09:00 on Sunday mornings, at a different area of the island, encouraging members of the community to walk, and talk, exploring places in more detail by taking new paths each time.
He said in the past he had had poor mental health and before he started talking to other people he "felt isolated".
Mr Hamon said "it's an opportunity to talk about anything", as "it's useful for people to know they aren't alone and they know it's going to be confidential".
Rachel Webber brought her pet dog Millie and was surprised her 14-year-old teenager Jay also woke up early to join them.
Jo Jo Richards thought "she'd give it a try as she only lives around the corner", and after attending for the first time said: "It's a great thing to do on a Sunday morning and I will definitely come again."
Lorraine Domaille said the weekly walks are a nice opportunity to "get out, and have some time to myself and get some exercise".
Mr Hamon said those who attend the weekly walks feel no pressure to talk, but local friendships have formed with regular attendees and its "stress free" and a "nice way to get together".