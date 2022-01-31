Mont Crevelt breakwater to be rebuilt using original stone
A breakwater which was opened up to allow displaced boats to use a lagoon is being rebuilt in Guernsey.
Engineers are starting work to reinstate the section at Longue Hougue land reclamation site this week.
A section of the original breakwater was removed about 20 years ago during the construction of St Sampson's Marina to create an entrance for boats.
Original stone from when a section of the breakwater was taken down is being used, the States of Guernsey said.
The wall previously joined the reclamation site to the existing breakwater below Mont Crevelt, which created an enclosed lagoon.
'Original appearance'
Geomarine, a civil engineering company, will be carrying out the work over the coming weeks - sometimes at night, to take advantage of the low spring tides.
Guernsey Waste senior technical adviser Rob Roussel said despite floodlights being used during night time construction "we don't expect the work will cause any disruption".
The concrete base being built along the seabed of the missing section will be finished with stone that was originally removed to ensure the breakwater has "the original appearance", added Mr Roussel.
Reinstating the breakwater will enable the Longue Hogue land reclamation to be completed.
