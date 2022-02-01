Storm damaged Rousse Pier repairs under way
- Published
Work to repair a storm damaged pier has begun as part of a programme to maintain coastal features in Guernsey.
Rousse Pier and the piers at Portelet will receive repairs this week, scheduled to coincide with the spring tides.
Depending on weather conditions, it is expected the work will be completed by the end of the week.
Public access to the piers, except the direct areas where work is being carried out, will be maintained.
The pier at Rousse was damaged in November and initial stabilisation works were arranged for December to try to prevent the edge stones from breaking away.
Holes appeared in the surface of both piers at Portelet and a section of the surface broke away.
As public access to the piers is limited due to the tides, repointing works have also been scheduled to maximise the use of time spent on the repairs.
The work has been scheduled to coincide with the spring tide to enable equipment access, enough time for repairs and for materials to set.
