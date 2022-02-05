Undersea survey of Guernsey harbour for marina plans
- Published
An undersea survey is being carried out of a Guernsey harbour.
Bosses of St Peter Port Harbour said the survey vessel 66K would spend several days recording data as part of work looking at a new possible marina in the Pool area of the harbour.
They said the data would influence the possible design of a marina, which has yet to be approved.
The results would also help with planned maintenance dredging of the harbour later this year, they added.
Proposals for the marina are to be formally put forward in a policy letter to the States for official consideration later this year after a number of studies are completed.
Guernsey Ports, on behalf of the States' Trading Supervisory Board, commissioned the studies after the States asked for information last summer about the feasibility of the project.
It would see more permanent berths for local vessels and pontoons for visiting boats built.
Boatowners or operators do not have to move their vessels for the current survey, harbour bosses said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.