Locate Guernsey sees rise in relocations
- Published
The number of people looking to relocate to the Bailiwick rose last year.
Agency Locate Guernsey said it helped 45 individuals and businesses move to the island - up from 28 the previous year.
It said the relocations had generated £2.4m in document duty alone on property purchases.
The Economic Development Committee said the relocations help to create new jobs and investment on the island.
Locate Guernsey is the States of Guernsey agency responsible for advising and supporting personal and business relocations.
Director, Jo Stoddart, said the island's "enviable work-life-balance" was a factor.
She added: "The Covid pandemic has caused many people to re-examine what is most important to them and as a result of this reflection, to re-arrange their priorities.
"The continued increase in relocations each year is a true testament to all that Guernsey has to offer and it's fantastic to see continued interest in our beautiful island from around the world."
Of the relocations, 31 involved individuals while 14 involved the relocation of a business as well as the principal and their family.
Demand for relocation information and advice also rose in 2021.
Across the year 356 enquiries were received - an increase of 64% when compared to 2020.
President of the Committee for Economic Development, Deputy Neil Inder, said those relocating brought a "wealth of talent and experience".
"They bring new ideas, knowledge and expertise which is of benefit to the island whilst creating new jobs and investing in the island's community and infrastructure."
