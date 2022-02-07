Guernsey driver, 87, dies after crashing into wall
- Published
An 87-year-old driver has died after crashing into a wall in Guernsey.
Police say the victim's silver Hyundai struck a wall on the Route Des Coutanchez, from the direction of St Peter Port, on Friday.
The female driver, who was the only person in the car, died in hospital on Saturday, said police.
Officers have appealed for help from anyone who saw the car in the area. No-one else was reported as being involved in the incident.
Guernsey Police said in a statement that it "would like to express its condolences" to the woman's family and friends.
"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," said the statement.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.