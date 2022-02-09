Guernsey vaccination centre to leave sports hall
A Covid-19 vaccination centre will move from a Guernsey sports hall before the end of March.
The Sir John Loveridge Hall at the Beau Sejour Leisure Centre has been used as a community vaccination centre since December 2020.
Sports could return to the hall from 4 April said the States of Guernsey.
The vaccination centre will move to the smaller Cambridge and Delancy rooms at the leisure centre from 23 March.
Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Committee for Health and Social Care, said the decision to use the hall "was not taken lightly as we recognised the significant impact it would have on the island's sporting community".
He said: "We have been grateful for everyone's understanding that the vaccination programme had to take priority but now is the right time to vacate the hall and get it back to its prime use."
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said it would be "fantastic to see the hall back in action as a bustling sporting venue" and she thanked staff who had "worked so hard to support those sports who were displaced".
Earlier, the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) announced restrictions on travel and compulsory self-isolation for Covid-19 cases would end on 17 February.
