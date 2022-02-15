Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor: Richard Cripwell sworn in
- Published
The new Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey is to be sworn in.
Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell CB CBE will be sworn in as Commander-in-Chief of the Bailiwick at a special sitting of the Royal Court in St James on Tuesday.
After the installation, there will be a series of celebrations welcoming him to Guernsey, including a 15-gun salute.
He succeeds Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, who left in November after five years.
The parade will begin at 10:30 GMT, marching from Government House to St James.
The band and bugles of The Rifles will lead the march, followed by a detachment from Guernsey Troop of the Jersey Field Squadron Royal Engineers, along with the Guernsey Standards and Service veterans.
Family and friends of Lt Gen Cripwell will attend the installation, and he will be accompanied by military colleagues and representatives from units affiliated to the bailiwick.
Following the ceremony, at about 10:40, the Poseidon MRA1 will perform its flypast by 201 Squadron RAF, which will approach from the direction of Herm and fly up the Grange over the parade, before turning to fly past Alderney.
At 10:50, the Band of The Rifles will play at the St Peter Port war memorial, before the laying of a wreath at about 11:20 at the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry memorial in the sunken garden, and another at the St Peter Port War Memorial.
A 15-gun salute will then be fired from the Castle Cornet battery.
Born in Northern Ireland, Lt Gen Cripwell was commissioned into the Corps of Royal Engineers in August 1982.
His military career has seen him work in Northern Ireland, the Middle East and the Balkans, Kosovo, Zimbabwe, Baghdad, Cyprus and Washington, USA.
He was appointed Deputy Commander of Operation "Resolute Support" in Afghanistan in 2017, before being appointed as Deputy Commander Allied Land Command for NATO land forces, based in Izmir, in Turkey.
He said he was "delighted and extremely honoured" to take up his new role in the Channel Islands.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.