Guernsey to welcome cruise ships again after Covid-19 pandemic
Guernsey is preparing to welcome more than 35 cruise ships to the island in 2022.
The States of Guernsey cancelled all cruise ship visits in 2021 to "protect the health and safety" of the islands during the pandemic.
A survey conducted in 2019 found cruise passengers spent about £34 per person when in Guernsey.
The cruise ship season will take place between April and October.
The Hebridean Sky plans to visit 10 times and the Emerald Princess eight times.
