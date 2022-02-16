Politicians vote against delay to new Guernsey sexual offences law
Guernsey politicians have voted against delaying the change to its new sexual offences law.
The new law will consider whether the consumption of alcohol or drugs prevent consent in cases of rape or sexual abuse.
Guernsey will become the first place in the British Isles to have this law when it comes into force in March.
Deputies voted on the legislation during their monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Deputy Carl Meerveld called for a delay to the law last week so more consultation could be done alongside the island's legal profession.
Former Chief Minister Gavin St Pier said the debate about the subject was "respectful" and that he was glad the States supported his initial proposals from 2020.
Analysis
By John Fernandez, Political Reporter,BBC Guernsey
Much has been made that this assembly is not as progressive as the previous group of politicians.
Today we've been dealt a reminder that while the government may have crept to the right, there is still room for social policy reform despite opposition from some sections.
What this means for further reforms like discrimination legislation is unclear.
But it's evident that this house certainly has room for changes when it comes to social policy, which in this respect, makes Guernsey a world leader.
