Passport application delays, Guernsey Border Agency warns
A surge in passport applications after Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic has caused delays to the process, islanders have been warned.
The Guernsey Border Agency is urging people to apply for their new documents with plenty of spare time before it will be needed.
It said more applications were pouring in due to travel restrictions easing, and resources were also stretched.
A standard application was taking up to seven weeks, the agency said.
Peter Knee, deputy chief officer of Guernsey Border Agency, said: "Before Covid, we would have approximately 6,000 to 7,000 passport applications a year, but during 2020 and 2021 that halved.
"Now, all those people who didn't renew their passports are coming forwards.
"Additionally, as a result of Brexit, people travelling to the EU now need to have time remaining on their passport, the rule of thumb is six months validity but some countries accept less," he said.
A fast-track service is available which has an eight-day turnaround, at an increased cost, he added.
