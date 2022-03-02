Guernsey charities urged to apply for social fund grants

BBC News

Guernsey charities have been urged to apply for grants of more than £25,000.

The grants will come from the Social Investment Fund, which last year awarded more than £1.3m to 14 different organisations.

Funds can be used for running costs, salaries and capital costs. Applications must be made by 4 April.

The Fund's lead officer, Sadie Siviter de Paucar, said she hoped the scheme would help support charities recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

"Charities are still struggling from the effects of the pandemic and from operating in an increasingly difficult environment," she said.

Created in 2020 the fund invests both public and privately-donated money in the third sector within the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

