Guernsey court sentences drug smuggler to 19 years in prison
- Published
A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for bringing almost £250,000 worth of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis into Guernsey.
Christopher Beare, who lives in the UK, initially told Guernsey's Royal Court he was not guilty, but later admitted the charges before the case went to trial.
The offences took place in 2019.
Judge Russell Finch described the case as one of the largest drug seizures he had seen in Guernsey in 33 years.
He said "society had earnt a long rest from Beare" and that he had proved to be a "liar".
Crown Advocate Chris Dunford said Beare's "credibility had been irreparably damaged as he gave so many versions of events".
He said Beare's role in the importation of the drugs - brought in via ferry concealed in a car - was as a supervisor for the operation.
Advocate Sam Steel, defending, told the court Beare was not the "criminal mastermind" in the organisation importing the drugs but described himself as "a dogsbody".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.