Guernsey marina programme drilling work to start
Drilling in St Peter Port harbour will start on Sunday for 23 days as part of investigation work for a pool marina.
A tug support vessel and jack-up barge arrived at the port on Thursday afternoon.
The jack up barge will be collecting rock and seabed deposit information from the pool area to assess the seabed dredging possibilities.
Residents were warned of possible increased noise levels at certain times, including overnight.
Port managers said there would be "extensive noise control and monitoring systems in place".
Commercial manager of ports, Doug Wright, said: "These investigations are required to understand the geological makeup of the deposits and rock beneath the silt of the seabed and the depth of each deposit layer.
"The data gathered will help determine the options for a wave attenuating structure to protect the new marina."
He said it would also inform the business case for the marina's overall size and capacity.
If the proposals went ahead it could see more permanent berths for local vessels and pontoons for visiting boats built.
The drilling work will require the temporary relocation of most of the current pool mooring holders' vessels.
Guernsey Ports said it would contact boat owners and operators directly.
