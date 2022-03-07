Guernsey Post prices set to 'regrettably' rise
- Published
Postal prices in Guernsey will "regrettably" rise in April.
Guernsey Post announced it will be introducing changes to its postal rates from 4 April.
The cost of a Bailiwick letter will rise by 2p from 50p to 52p and the price of a UK letter will rise by 6p from 73p to 79p.
Guernsey Post said the price increases were not as high as those introduced in the UK by Royal Mail.
Royal Mail announced the first-class letter rate in the UK is rising by 10p from 85p to 95p.
Boley Smillie, Guernsey Post chief executive, said price increases from Royal Mail and other postal administrators were "far greater" than before.
"Consequently, and regrettably, we have been left with very little choice other than to pass on most of the increase to our customers.
"All of the additional revenue generated by these tariff changes for mail destined outside of the Bailiwick will flow through to pay for the increase in the charges applied to Guernsey Post."
Guernsey Post said it had managed to freeze some prices including large parcels to all destinations and some international large letters.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk