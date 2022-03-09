Guernsey sixth form campus plans submitted
- Published
Plans for Guernsey's new sixth form campus have been submitted.
The planning application for the future of the Les Ozouets Campus will be published on the States of Guernsey website on Thursday.
The proposal has been submitted by the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture.
The president of the committee said the new campus "could be a cultural game-changer for Guernsey and Alderney".
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said: "Not only will the post-16 campus provide a truly adult learning environment for our young people, but it will also offer many educational and training opportunities to the community as part of our commitment to lifelong learning.
"Having had this vision supported by the States, we are extremely pleased with how the plans have progressed to develop the site with the right facilities to make it a reality."
The committee said an independent traffic impact assessment had found any increased traffic impact would be low and could be mitigated with some minor alterations to surrounding roads.
It said a "key ethos" in the design process had been to deliver a site that was as environmentally neutral as possible.
A well-known mature sweet chestnut tree, which featured in the former St Peter Port school emblem, would be kept as "a fitting nod to the site's legacy", it added.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.