Island Plan for Alderney published
- Published
The States of Alderney has published its Island Plan.
The plan was drawn up by a working group after community consultation and has six main themes including the economy and energy.
It also includes details for reducing the island's reliance on fossil fuels and improvements to the airport.
Lead author Ian Carter said the "living document" would be revised to accommodate progress changes every six months.
"This will enable islanders to have the opportunity for ongoing community engagement and input into what is expected to be a sustainable framework for action over the coming years," the policy and finance deputy chairman said.
Within the 24-page document there are plans to improve the airport runway and terminal, develop a family and well-being centre and for the increased use of clean energy.