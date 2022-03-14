Covid19: Guernsey hospital visits restricted as cases rise
Hospital visitor restrictions have been reintroduced as a result of a new rise in patients with Covid-19.
In a bid to alleviate current pressures, the States of Guernsey has asked for only one person to visit a patient per day.
There are currently nine people in the Princess Elizabeth Hospital with Covid.
Hospital director Dr Peter Rabey said it was "very busy at the moment" and hopes the measures will "reduce the potential spread of the virus".
People needing acute care, a rise in Covid cases and staffing challenges linked to the virus have all influenced the decision.
Visitors must be symptom-free and have had a negative lateral flow test, the States said.
In addition, only one birth partner will be allowed in the hospital and two main caregivers for any paediatric admission.
Dr Rabey said the restrictions would be kept under "regular review" and removed "as soon as possible".
"We're introducing these measures for visitors to try and reduce the potential spread of the virus throughout the hospital," he said.
There are few spare beds at the hospital and there has been a rise in Covid cases at nursing and residential homes, the States said.
Some elective surgeries and outpatient appointments will be postponed this week and the States has apologised to anyone affected.
