Islanders raise £150,000 for Ukraine
- Published
More than £150,000 has been raised by one fund for people affected by the war in Ukraine.
The Bailiff's Disaster Relief Fund was set up to enable people in Guernsey to be able to easily donate to initiatives promoted by the Disasters Emergency Committee.
Richard McMahon, Guernsey's Bailiff, said he had been "moved by the amount raised".
He said: "Yet again the people of Guernsey have shown great generosity."
Mr McMahon added: "The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold on our screens and in the papers, with millions of people affected by the war, bombing of towns and cities, and the vast exodus of refugees forced to flee their homeland to escape the invasion."
The fund was created in 2001 and sends islanders' donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee.
It is not intended to discourage donations to local or other charities, but to help those who are uncertain whether to make a donation to one charity rather than another.
