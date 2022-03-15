New process for Guernsey outdoor dining licence proposed
- Published
A new process is being proposed for businesses to apply for an outdoor dining licence in Guernsey.
A policy letter submitted by the committee for the environment and infrastructure has put forward the motion.
It will see businesses fall under an "al fresco zone" - making it easier for those in the zone to apply.
A committee spokesperson said it would make the process "streamlined" without "compromising" on safety.
It will mean businesses will apply to the committee for a permit, rather than to the royal court for a licence.
Areas to be included within the al fresco zones would be determined and implemented following a period of public consultation.
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, president of the committee for the environment and infrastructure said: "We know how popular al fresco dining is and we wanted to make the application process more streamlined, without compromising on important considerations like safety.
"This is ultimately aimed at making the process simpler for businesses, and facilitating something that is good for the sector and enjoyed by islanders and visitors alike."
The existing application process for liquor licences is not proposed to change, it has been confirmed.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.