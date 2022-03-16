Rising Covid cases puts strain on services in Guernsey
The rising number of Covid cases has put a severe strain on essential services, Guernsey's States has said.
Islanders are being asked to wear masks indoors, work from home where possible and take lateral flow tests.
After reviewing the rising cases, the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) has urged residents to increase their uptake of mitigations to help slow the spread of the virus.
There are currently 2,574 cases and probably more unknown, the CCA reports.
The hospital put visitor restrictions in place on Monday in response to the recent rise in cases.
The States has called for community support to slow the spread of the virus as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the island.
The island's essential services and critical infrastructure are severely strained, said the States.
However, the number of cases requiring hospital treatment remains low.
Islanders have been asked to support the following to protect key services:
- Face coverings strongly recommended in enclosed indoor spaces
- Businesses encouraged to enable increased working from home where possible
- Stay at home if unwell or have Covid-19
- Take lateral flow tests if you have symptoms, visiting someone vulnerable or attending an event
