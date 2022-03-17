Guernsey strategy to help identify child neglect
A strategy aimed at identifying child neglect has launched in Guernsey.
Sarah Elliot, chair of the Islands Safeguarding Children Partnership, said reduced social interaction caused by the Covid pandemic and financial pressures could add to the risk of children being neglected.
The States said islanders can play their part in noticing the early signs.
Ms Elliot said the plan would help "improve the life chances of all children".
The States said neglect was one of the most common forms of abuse.
"It can take a wide range of forms, tends to be cumulative and can have a significant impact on the physical, emotional, educational, and social wellbeing of children and young people," it added.
'More needs to be done'
The strategy will train professionals who work with families to use an NSPCC-approved tool that assesses children's needs.
The States said: "This is done by looking at the child's various needs - physical, safety, emotional, developmental - and then assessing the quality of each one and how to best target resources where there is concern."
Ms Elliot said: "The strategy highlights that although there are pockets of excellent practice in Guernsey, Alderney, and Herm, more needs to be done to make sure the children are seen, listened to, and helped at an early enough stage to prevent them being neglected.
"The strategy emphasises the multi-agency responsibility to identify the early signs of neglect so that support can be provided to improve the life chances of all children."
The States also said islanders could play their part in noticing early signs of neglect - a child might frequently look sad, have poor hygiene, be hungry or be inappropriately dressed for the weather.
