Confirmatory PCR after positive LFT halted in Guernsey
- Published
Islanders who test positive for Covid using a lateral flow test will no longer be able to request a confirmatory PCR test.
This decision has been made to help manage capacity at testing facilities after a surge in cases.
The States said "community testing will be primarily focused on utilising LFTs, which have been proven to be a reliable diagnostic method."
A similar decision was made in December.
Following a decline in cases, the system of confirmatory PCR tests was reintroduced in January.
Dr Nicola Brink, Medical Officer of Health, said: "The current wave of infections is presenting challenges to the delivery of a range of public services and the pathology lab and testing facility at the PEH (Princess Elizabeth Hospital) are not immune from that.
"We need to manage our capacity and therefore the removal of confirmatory PCR tests has become necessary."
PCR tests will continue to be available for the time being for anyone who is symptomatic but receives a negative LFT result.
The change means it will no longer be possible for the States to provide a certificate of recovery to those who want one.
