Guernsey Electricity prices likely to increase
- Published
Guernsey Electricity has announced that prices are likely to rise to help fund a sustainable future.
Tariffs may increase in order to meet the States of Guernsey's goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The electricity provider has said it is going to consult with islanders on potential tariff adjustments.
Karl Brouard, chief financial officer of Guernsey Electricity, said the consultation would aid transparency around future energy pricing.
The results of the consultation will be used as part of the company's application to the States for tariff changes later on in 2022.
Mr Brouard said: "Fortunately, the cost of electricity to the island is not experiencing a significant increase, such as that in the UK and Europe but the infrastructure we need to meet today's demand does require investment and tariffs must change to pay for this."
Guernsey Electricity added that its long-term plan is to reduce use of the power station and increase reliance on local sources of renewable energy.
