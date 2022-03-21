Guernsey needs emergency housing for homeless, charity says
There are calls for Guernsey's States to provide more emergency housing for people who are homeless.
Currently there is one States-run centre for homeless people - St Julian's House in St Peter Port.
Other emergency accommodation is provided by charity Sarnia Housing Association, which provides 14 rooms.
Jane Le Conte, from the charity, believes "the onus should fall on the States" as there is "desperate need" for more with a "growing waiting list".
She said: "Last week I rehomed someone who the landlord wanted to move out.
"She was living in a box room, sleeping in a bed with her two children."
Mrs Le Conte said the pressure should not be on the charitable sector to expand to meet the increasing demand.
She said: "There desperately does need to be some form of emergency housing provided by statutory agencies here."
Ed Ashton from the Office of Employment and Social Security said there are "plans to review emergency housing provision in 2023".
He said: "There is a need to look into this but it is more than just looking at St Julian's House.
"It needs a holistic look at what the current emergency housing provisions are in Guernsey, where the gaps are, what structure it should take, who should deliver this and how it links in with the wider affordable housing spectrum."
