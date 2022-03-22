Alderney power price cap to be kept 'as long as possible'
Alderney's leaders are hoping to keep the price cap on electricity "as long as we possibly can", says a senior politician.
Ian Carter, chairman of the island's Policy and Finance Committee, said he was "concerned" about pressure on energy prices around the world.
Diesel is the fuel for Alderney's power station and kerosene is the fuel most people use to heat their homes.
A price cap of 50p per unit for electricity was set in 2008.
"We have to work the best we can with Guernsey, as well as with the international situation we are in," said Mr Carter.
"But, rest assured, we are trying our very best.
"There can be no guarantees, but we are working to keep the price cap as long as we possibly can."
James Lancaster, managing director of Alderney Electricity Ltd, said its board had "committed the company to limiting the impact of rising fuel costs on electricity prices".
The firm announced on 15 March that it would be introducing an electricity fuel cost relief for customers for three months from 1 May.
The board said it would "have a better understanding of how long the relief can be maintained" after the next shipment of fuel in April.
