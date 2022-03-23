Ukraine conflict: Urgent debate proposed in Guernsey to discuss war
Published
An urgent debate has been proposed for Guernsey's States members to discuss the war in Ukraine.
It has been put forward by the Policy and Resources Committee to record the islands solidarity with Ukraine, the committee said.
A spokesperson said there is "no justification for the horrific violence" and "history will remember what is happening now".
They added they wanted to make it clear the Bailiwick "stands with Ukraine".
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of the Policy and Resources Committee, said Guernsey had taken steps in line with the UK to support Ukraine.
He said: "These include the quick implementation of sanctions against Russia and financial support for aid agencies supporting the Ukrainian people.
"But supporting these propositions through our parliamentary process is another important way we can make very clear that the Bailiwick stands with Ukraine and is firmly opposed to the Russian Federation's invasion."
He added: "There is no justification for the horrific violence being inflicted upon innocent Ukrainian men, women and children.
"History will remember what is happening now, as it will remember the heroic efforts being made by the people of Ukraine to defend their home."
