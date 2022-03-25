Guernsey charity unveils £2m wildlife hospital plans
- Published
An animal charity in Guernsey has unveiled plans to build a £2m wildlife hospital.
The GSPCA is currently looking to secure funds to create the new centre.
The current buildings date back as far as 1949, with the most recent being built in 1992.
Redevelopment plans include new stables, additional aviaries and water pools for seals. On average, 3,000 wild animals are helped at the facility each year.
'Much needed facility'
Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said: "It seems a long time since we got planning for a new wildlife hospital at the GSPCA and we are once again looking to the future.
"It is such wonderful news that we are relaunching the Wildlife Hospital Appeal and we now need the support and donations to build this new, much needed facility."
The build is still subject to planning approval and the charity has had to rethink its plans due to the "build costs having gone up in many ways".
Mr Byrne added: "A new wildlife hospital is well overdue not only for us here at the GSPCA but for the whole of the Channel Islands."
