Guernsey: Red Arrows return to Battle of Britain Air Display
- Published
The Red Arrows will return to Guernsey's Battle of Britain Air Display this year, organisers have confirmed.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will also join the display, which is set to take place on Thursday 8 September.
It will also welcome a number of other military and civilian teams.
Natalie Davidson, one of the event's organisers, said she was "delighted" by the news.
She said: "We are still waiting for the allocation of other military assets and will work with civilian display teams to build the rest of the display."
The final line up for Guernsey's annual air display will be announced later in the year.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.