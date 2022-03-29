Child sexual exploitation play brought to schools
A play about child sexual exploitation (CSE) will be performed in Guernsey and Alderney schools this week.
The Youth Commission has worked in partnership with Health and Social Care to raise awareness of the issue.
The play, 'Chelsea's Story', is based on real-life events about a 15-year-old girl who is targeted and groomed for sex trafficking by a man posing as her boyfriend.
Youth Commission CEO Charlie Cox said the issue existed in the Bailiwick.
He said: "Unfortunately, child sexual exploitation is an issue that is present in all communities, and it does exist in Guernsey.
"The Youth Commission supports young people at risk or experiencing CSE, actively raises awareness of the warning signs to both professionals and the general community."
The production has been performed to thousands of children in the UK, and covers the topics of healthy and unhealthy relationships, the grooming process and avoiding victim blaming.
It will be performed to secondary schools in Guernsey and Alderney this week.
The commission said CSE involves children and young people being forced or manipulated into sexual activity in exchange for money, gifts, affection or status.
