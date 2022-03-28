Covid measures relaxed for Guernsey schools
Guernsey schools can have on-island day trips and reinstate breakfast clubs as some Covid measures are relaxed.
On Monday, Guernsey States updated its Covid guidance for schools.
It said the changes had been made because of improving staffing levels and to help operationally where classroom bubbles "caused challenges".
The guidance included a move towards year group or key stage bubbles in primary schools to "assist with operational management".
Primary school staff will no longer be expected to wear face coverings in classrooms and bubbles in secondary and post-16 settings will be removed.
Staggered start and finish times are also no longer required and school-run extra-curricular activities can return.
A spokesman for the states said the new guidance gave schools "flexibility" to adapt based on their current circumstances.
He added: "Not all settings will operate in exactly the same way."
